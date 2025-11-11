NioCorp Developments (NB) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect NioCorp Developments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NB opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $487.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of -0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $12.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NioCorp Developments by 2,376.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 618,170 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in NioCorp Developments by 111.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 159,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 84,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NioCorp Developments by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 93,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 59,863 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NioCorp Developments in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NB. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of NioCorp Developments from $4.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NioCorp Developments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

