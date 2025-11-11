NU (NU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect NU to post earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $3.9629 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect NU to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NU stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. NU has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 41.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,321,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,647,000 after buying an additional 5,114,895 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in NU in the 2nd quarter worth $58,996,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in NU by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 18,870,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,660 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,859,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NU in the second quarter valued at about $37,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

