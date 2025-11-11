NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

SMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on NuScale Power from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered NuScale Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.50 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Stock Down 6.7%

SMR stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.03. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 594.63%.NuScale Power’s quarterly revenue was up 1635.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, Director Corp Fluor sold 2,372,563 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $104,369,046.37. Following the sale, the director owned 10,085,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,654,282.56. The trade was a 19.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,030,641 shares of company stock worth $605,953,415. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 292.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.