NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lifted by AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,166 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 2.3% of AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 46.8% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Shares of NVDA opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

