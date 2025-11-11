NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.3% of Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,374,921,000 after buying an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $1,163,288,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $235.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

