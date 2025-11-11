NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,093,544 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 135,725 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 7.4% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,542,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after buying an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $212.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Arete lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

