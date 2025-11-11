NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wolfe Research set a $230.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,182,656.26. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,401,577 shares of company stock valued at $610,228,687 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 5.8%

NVIDIA stock opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

