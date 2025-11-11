Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS) and AiAdvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) Financial Review

AiAdvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD – Get Free Report) and Odysight.ai (NASDAQ:ODYS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Get AiAdvertising alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.7% of Odysight.ai shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of AiAdvertising shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.9% of Odysight.ai shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AiAdvertising and Odysight.ai, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AiAdvertising 0 0 0 0 0.00 Odysight.ai 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Odysight.ai has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 199.40%. Given Odysight.ai’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Odysight.ai is more favorable than AiAdvertising.

This table compares AiAdvertising and Odysight.ai’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AiAdvertising N/A N/A N/A Odysight.ai -293.91% -54.92% -46.77%

Risk and Volatility

AiAdvertising has a beta of -1.72, meaning that its stock price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odysight.ai has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AiAdvertising and Odysight.ai”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AiAdvertising $8.17 million 0.02 -$6.26 million N/A N/A Odysight.ai $3.96 million 13.79 -$11.77 million ($1.06) -3.15

AiAdvertising has higher revenue and earnings than Odysight.ai.

Summary

Odysight.ai beats AiAdvertising on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AiAdvertising

(Get Free Report)

AiAdvertising, Inc. provides digital advertising solutions worldwide. The company develops solutions that help clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and artificial intelligence. It focuses on artificial intelligence, digital marketing, creative design, and web development areas. The company was formerly known as CloudCommerce, Inc. and changed its name to AiAdvertising, Inc. in August 2021. AiAdvertising, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Odysight.ai

(Get Free Report)

Odysight.ai, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of customized visual solutions for organizations across a variety of industries in the form of micro cameras and supplementary technologies. Its devices can used across the medical, aerospace, industrial, research, and defense industries. The company was founded on March 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Omer, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for AiAdvertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AiAdvertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.