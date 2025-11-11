Omeros (OMER) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. On average, analysts expect Omeros to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OMER stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. Omeros has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 829.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Omeros by 548.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMER shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

