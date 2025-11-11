ON (ONON) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share and revenue of $761.8110 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $944.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.74 million. ON had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect ON to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ON Price Performance

ON stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ON has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 77.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on ON in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ON from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ON from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on ON and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 118,498 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ON by 91.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Further Reading

