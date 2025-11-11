Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 884,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,317 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Oscar Health worth $18,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSCR. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 377.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Oscar Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 395,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $7,279,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,236,157.64. This trade represents a 44.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.88. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

