Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Owens & Minor from $7.50 to $4.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 492,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, with a total value of $2,617,044.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,100,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,565,285.17. This represents a 3.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 122.0% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,624,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,635 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 3,197.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,978,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,700 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 72.6% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,247,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 524,793 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $4,454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens & Minor by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 447,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Trading Down 6.6%

OMI stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $229.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $697.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

Featured Articles

