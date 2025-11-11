Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on November 18th (NASDAQ:OYSEU)

Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OYSEU – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, November 18th. Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 22nd. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OYSEU. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,581,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,129,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $13,156,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $11,132,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000.

About Oyster Enterprises II Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on October 9, 2024, as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

