Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) versus Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Critical Comparison

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and Talkspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Talkspace 1 1 4 2 2.88

Talkspace has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 50.89%. Given Talkspace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Talkspace is more favorable than Patient Portal Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Talkspace $187.59 million 2.98 $1.15 million $0.03 112.67

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Talkspace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Talkspace has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Talkspace shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Talkspace 1.98% 3.75% 3.17%

Volatility & Risk

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Talkspace beats Patient Portal Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan (BH) that provides online therapy to members through BH and EAP offerings; and Talkspace for Business for members to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the enterprise. It serves its platform through third-party platforms or marketplace, such as Apple App Store and Google Play App Store. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

