Perion Network (PERI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $107.9370 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Perion Network Stock Performance

PERI opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $414.63 million, a P/E ratio of -77.08, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $11.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Perion Network by 209.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Perion Network by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,713,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Craig Hallum set a $14.00 price objective on Perion Network and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

