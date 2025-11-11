PLBY Group (PLBY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $29.5120 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PLBY Group Stock Up 3.8%
Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBY Group
About PLBY Group
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PLBY Group
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.