PLBY Group (PLBY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $29.5120 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.85 million. On average, analysts expect PLBY Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PLBY opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. PLBY Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,688,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 57.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 192.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 124,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 81,792 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in PLBY Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PLBY Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

