Polestar Automotive Holding UK (PSNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1270) per share and revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $790.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.00 million. On average, analysts expect Polestar Automotive Holding UK to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PSNY stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.35. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSNY shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSNY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 45.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,877 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 26.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

