PolyPid (PYPD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect PolyPid to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.25).
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.
PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.
