Quince Therapeutics (QNCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM ET.
Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, analysts expect Quince Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Quince Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ QNCX opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Quince Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 309,349 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Quince Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Quince Therapeutics Company Profile
Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.
