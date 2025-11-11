Radcom (RDCM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $18.0470 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get Radcom alerts:

Radcom Stock Performance

Shares of Radcom stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.35. Radcom has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $207.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Radcom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Radcom by 171.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Radcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Radcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Radcom in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDCM

About Radcom

(Get Free Report)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence, and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.