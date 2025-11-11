RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

RB Global Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $100.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RB Global has a twelve month low of $86.68 and a twelve month high of $119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.70.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RB Global will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 59.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,717,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RB Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its position in RB Global by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 159,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

