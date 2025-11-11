Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Option Care Health (OPCH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH):

11/3/2025 – Option Care Health had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Option Care Health was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at JMP Securities.

10/31/2025 – Option Care Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

10/31/2025 – Option Care Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Option Care Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $38.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Option Care Health is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Option Care Health had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Option Care Health is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Option Care Health is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Option Care Health had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/23/2025 – Option Care Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Norman L. Wright acquired 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the acquisition, the director owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $454,334.31. The trade was a 28.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 97,411 shares of company stock worth $2,614,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.