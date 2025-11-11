Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.3333.

Get Reddit alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Reddit from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Roth Capital set a $210.00 price objective on Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th.

Get Our Latest Report on RDDT

Reddit Trading Up 4.8%

Reddit stock opened at $203.85 on Tuesday. Reddit has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $282.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.15.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reddit will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $2,759,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 204,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,313,651.40. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 13,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.33, for a total transaction of $2,633,769.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 498,193 shares in the company, valued at $94,322,880.69. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 420,126 shares of company stock valued at $94,369,614 over the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Reddit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Reddit by 13,500.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Reddit by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period.

Reddit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.