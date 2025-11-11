Reviewing Upexi (UPXI) and Its Competitors

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Upexi to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Upexi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Upexi
|$15.81 million
|-$13.68 million
|-0.59
|Upexi Competitors
|$1.30 billion
|$24.78 million
|-9.43
Upexi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Upexi. Upexi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Institutional & Insider Ownership
5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Upexi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Upexi
|-86.54%
|-54.33%
|-31.28%
|Upexi Competitors
|-435.62%
|-650.41%
|-16.57%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Upexi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Upexi
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2.67
|Upexi Competitors
|1040
|2444
|5062
|281
|2.52
Upexi presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 362.69%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Upexi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Upexi beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Upexi Company Profile
Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.
