Reviewing Upexi (UPXI) and Its Competitors

Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Upexi to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get Upexi alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upexi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upexi $15.81 million -$13.68 million -0.59 Upexi Competitors $1.30 billion $24.78 million -9.43

Upexi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Upexi. Upexi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Upexi has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upexi’s peers have a beta of -15.10, indicating that their average stock price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.7% of Upexi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Upexi shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upexi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upexi -86.54% -54.33% -31.28% Upexi Competitors -435.62% -650.41% -16.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Upexi and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upexi 1 0 1 1 2.67 Upexi Competitors 1040 2444 5062 281 2.52

Upexi presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 362.69%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Upexi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Upexi is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Upexi beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Upexi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc. manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc. and changed its name to Upexi, Inc. in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.