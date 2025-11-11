Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Revvity Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Revvity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Revvity in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Revvity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

RVTY stock opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.26. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. Revvity has a 12-month low of $81.36 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. Revvity had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $698.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Revvity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Revvity announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

