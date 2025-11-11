RGC Resources (RGCO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect RGC Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 21, 2025 at 12:00 AM ET.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 14.48%.The company had revenue of $38.03 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect RGC Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. RGC Resources has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $219.22 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 442,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RGC Resources by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 403,414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGCO. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered RGC Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

