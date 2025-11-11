Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Riskified from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.82.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Riskified has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $5.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $779.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $81.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.17 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Riskified has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riskified will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Riskified by 5.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 39,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riskified in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Riskified during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

