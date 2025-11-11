Rockwell Medical (RMTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $16.2410 million for the quarter. Rockwell Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.33 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. On average, analysts expect Rockwell Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Rockwell Medical has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockwell Medical stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMTI Free Report ) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.93% of Rockwell Medical worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

