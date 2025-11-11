Rumble (RUM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $26.8580 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, November 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM ET.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rumble had a negative return on equity of 97.99% and a negative net margin of 289.37%.The business had revenue of $25.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rumble to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RUM opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Rumble has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Rumble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rumble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 637,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rumble by 136.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 121,650 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Rumble by 694.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 134,087 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rumble by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 142,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

