Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $26.6250 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.
Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Sanara MedTech Stock Performance
SMTI stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. Sanara MedTech has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sanara MedTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sanara MedTech from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.
Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.
