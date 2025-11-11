Sanara MedTech (SMTI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post earnings of ($0.24) per share and revenue of $26.6250 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 26.43%. On average, analysts expect Sanara MedTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SMTI stock opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. Sanara MedTech has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $39.08. The company has a market capitalization of $250.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sanara MedTech by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sanara MedTech by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanara MedTech by 63,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Sanara MedTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Sanara MedTech from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

