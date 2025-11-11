Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

TSE:SAP opened at C$36.69 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$22.59 and a 1 year high of C$37.18. The stock has a market cap of C$15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.53%.

In other news, insider Leanne Cutts acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.93 per share, with a total value of C$131,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$773,855. The trade was a 20.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

