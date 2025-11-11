Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201,786 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,256 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,010,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,990 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of SCHX opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

