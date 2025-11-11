SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect SELLAS Life Sciences Group to post earnings of ($0.0767) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect SELLAS Life Sciences Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 5.7%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.64. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 23,550.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,715,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,007 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,839,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 185,106 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLS. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

