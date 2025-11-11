SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect SELLAS Life Sciences Group to post earnings of ($0.0767) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect SELLAS Life Sciences Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Trading Down 5.7%
SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.64. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77.
Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLS. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SELLAS Life Sciences Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Nuclear Stocks Are Melting Down—Should Investors Panic?
Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.