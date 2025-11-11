Serve Robotics (SERV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Serve Robotics to post earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $0.6860 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Serve Robotics Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $637.72 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of -0.79. Serve Robotics has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $24.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SERV shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities set a $26.00 price target on shares of Serve Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Singular Research upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Serve Robotics

In related news, General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $34,708.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 207,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,081.64. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Touraj Parang sold 6,100 shares of Serve Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $65,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,344,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,203.34. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 424,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,772 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Serve Robotics during the second quarter worth $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Serve Robotics in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Serve Robotics by 25.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 34.6% in the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period.

About Serve Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.