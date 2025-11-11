Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBSW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sibanye Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $11.40 on Friday. Sibanye Gold has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Gold in the first quarter worth about $1,506,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 112,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 26,747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 13.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sibanye Gold by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

