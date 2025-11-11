Siemens Energy (SMNEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Siemens Energy to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $10.3914 billion for the quarter.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

Siemens Energy Price Performance

Shares of Siemens Energy stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. Siemens Energy has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMNEY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Siemens Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Rothschild Redb cut Siemens Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Siemens Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Siemens Energy

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.