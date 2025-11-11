Silvaco Group (SVCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Silvaco Group to post earnings of ($0.0367) per share and revenue of $15.9520 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ SVCO opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 3.17. Silvaco Group has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05.

In other Silvaco Group news, Director Anthony K.K. Ngai purchased 5,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 74,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,608.10. This trade represents a 7.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Zegarelli bought 5,100 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,653.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,719.79. This trade represents a 150.31% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,450. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvaco Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Silvaco Group by 249.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Silvaco Group by 42.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silvaco Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

SVCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Silvaco Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Silvaco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

