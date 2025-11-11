SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) versus Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Financial Analysis

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SiTime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exro Technologies and SiTime”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exro Technologies $16.84 million 0.07 -$210.86 million ($0.47) 0.00 SiTime $202.70 million 41.40 -$93.60 million ($2.96) -108.61

SiTime has higher revenue and earnings than Exro Technologies. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exro Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Exro Technologies has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its share price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Exro Technologies and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exro Technologies 2 3 0 0 1.60 SiTime 2 0 5 0 2.43

SiTime has a consensus target price of $329.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than Exro Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exro Technologies and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exro Technologies -1,420.35% -109.03% -61.37% SiTime -25.18% -5.69% -4.76%

Summary

SiTime beats Exro Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc. focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications. It also provides electric vehicle consulting and engineering services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

