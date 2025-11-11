Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $8.5290 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Sky Harbour Group stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.74. Sky Harbour Group has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $14.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sky Harbour Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 185.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 21,708 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sky Harbour Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 13,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 32.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 173.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 702,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 445,828 shares during the period. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SKYH. B. Riley raised shares of Sky Harbour Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut Sky Harbour Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Sky Harbour Group

Sky Harbour Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.