Snail (SNAL) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.14. Snail had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,183.47%. The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, analysts expect Snail to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SNAL opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Snail has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snail in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Snail stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Snail at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

