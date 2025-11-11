Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.50.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective (down previously from $123.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

SLNO opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.01, a current ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -2.92. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $66.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 62,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 38,282 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,763,000 after acquiring an additional 319,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 140,779 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.