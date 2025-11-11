SoundThinking (SSTI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $27.9660 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 million. On average, analysts expect SoundThinking to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. SoundThinking has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSTI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on SoundThinking from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 16,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $190,699.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 588,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,928.40. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,925 shares of company stock worth $223,967. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SoundThinking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in SoundThinking by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SoundThinking in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in SoundThinking during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in SoundThinking by 13.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SoundThinking

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

