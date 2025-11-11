Southwest Gas Corporation $SWX Position Increased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,875 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $56,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,826,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,021,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,376,000 after purchasing an additional 111,341 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at $31,686,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,496,000 after buying an additional 16,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $116,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,032,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,000,177.64. This represents a 19.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. Southwest Gas Corporation has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Southwest Gas’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Corporation will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWX. Mizuho initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Southwest Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

