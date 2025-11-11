SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF $SPTB Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 28,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 175.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 68,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 118,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SPTB stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (SPTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment-grade US Treasury securities with various maturities, not less than one year. minimum maturity of one year SPTB was launched on May 20, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.