Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STAG. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stag Industrial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Stag Industrial Stock Down 0.1%

STAG opened at $38.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. Stag Industrial has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 29.24%.The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $922,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,113.42. The trade was a 76.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $509,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,102.50. This represents a 58.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 40,148 shares of company stock worth $1,502,621 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stag Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Stag Industrial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

