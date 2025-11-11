SurgePays (SURG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $18.1190 million for the quarter. SurgePays has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 5:00 PM ET.

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). SurgePays had a negative net margin of 133.85% and a negative return on equity of 333.87%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 million. On average, analysts expect SurgePays to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SurgePays stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.42. SurgePays has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SurgePays in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in SurgePays by 46.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SurgePays by 34,091.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 51,137 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SURG. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SurgePays from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SurgePays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SurgePays in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mobile Virtual Network Operators, Comprehensive Platform Services, and Lead Generation. The company offers subsidized and non-subsidized mobile virtual network operators for internet connectivity through mobile broadband services to consumers; ACH banking relationships and fintech transactions platform to convenience stores; wireless top-up transactions and wireless product aggregation; and lead generation and case management solutions primarily to law firms in the mass tort industry, as well as call center activities.

