TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.23.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday.

Read Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Stock Performance

About TELUS

TSE:T opened at C$20.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$19.10 and a twelve month high of C$23.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41.

(Get Free Report)

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.