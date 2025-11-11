TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.23.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday.
Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.
