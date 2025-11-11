Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $1.1458 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM ET.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of TME stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of Tencent Music Entertainment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TME. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,553,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,677,000 after buying an additional 155,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,121,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,319,000 after acquiring an additional 758,663 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 948,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 783,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 88,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 376,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,900 shares during the period. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

