Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Teradyne alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 189.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Teradyne by 195.5% in the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of TER opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.36. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.77 and a 52-week high of $191.56.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $769.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Teradyne from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Northland Securities set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Teradyne

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $160,925.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 94,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,411.48. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,216 shares of company stock worth $294,656. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.