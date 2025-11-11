Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.98 and last traded at $19.12, with a volume of 3375495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TERN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Insider Transactions at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 24,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $441,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,880,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,765,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 399.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 594,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 475,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of -0.02.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

